Protection project implements services and activities in Al-Mahra governorate

HUMAN ACCESS Protection and Livelihoods Support Project for Women and Girls, in partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and within the activities of the safe space for women and girls, executed a number of services and activities in Al Ghaydah district of Al-Mahra Governorate.

One of them was a recreational activity targeting a number of children in friendly places under the title (Creating happiness in our lives even if life is tough). The activity had a role in enhancing children's abilities to realize their own potential and highlight their talents and creativity. The activity also included playing recreational and educational games, and an awareness session was held on personal hygiene for safe space beneficiaries.

In the meantime, the project held an awareness session on self-sufficiency from neediness for production. In the context of the project activities, health education sessions about rectovaginal fistula were carried out, addressing its causes, symptoms, complications and treatment.