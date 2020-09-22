Protection context for migrants passing through Yemen: A baseline 2019

Key Findings

Migration from the Horn of Africa (HoA) through Yemen is likely to increase in the coming years, and hubs are likely to remain stable. The number of migrants passing through Yemen has increased over the last decade, and is likely to continue to increase in the future. This is due both to drivers of migration within the Horn of Africa and to the conflict within Yemen, which facilitates irregular migratory pathways to the Gulf. Migrants move along flexible paths to avoid the conflict, but rely on logistical hubs that are stable.

The migration flow is rooted in Ethiopia and takes place primarily for economic reasons. Over 90% of migrants passing through Yemen come from Ethiopia; of these, the majority are from the Oromo region, and a significant minority come from the Amhara region. Most migrants are young, and are searching for better economic opportunities and safety from physical harm. Many migrants are looking specifically for relatively low skilled jobs currently available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and other Gulf countries.