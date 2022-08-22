Protection Cluster Yemen: Guidance Note on Protection Considerations for the Flood Response

Overarching Principles

• Core humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence should be observed at all times

• Ensure preparedness measures are based on careful analysis of the context

• Consistently and regularly involve and consult the affected population including all relevant groups with consideration to the context-specific vulnerabilities

• Ensure protection issues related to age, gender and diversity are properly addressed

• Ensure mechanisms for Accountability to Affected Populations are in place

• Work closely with the authorities and other relevant actors (RRM, DRR, other clusters including Shelter and CCCM)

Background

During the rainy season, heavy rains and floods have worsened the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Yemenis have lost their shelters, crops, livestock, and personal belongings due to the floods. Since July 2021, an estimated 21,000 internally displaced people were reportedly affected by the torrential rains and flash floods. This figure is expected to increase to 15,695 individuals1 exacerbating protection risks and exerting pressure on the few services available in these locations as well as increasing the need for further interventions. Affected areas include Al-Hudydah, Marib, Al-Jawf, and Hajjah (see dashboard below)

The effects of the rainy season have also resulted in displacement. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in IDP hosting sites and in the open are severely affected. Many IDPs were already living in abject poverty, often in overcrowded, makeshift shelters made from plastic sheeting or mud. As a result of the flooding, their shelters have been washed away or sustained significant damage. Flooding also caused fatalities and injuries among the civilian population, including women and children, leaving many in distress and pressing needs for protection assistance, including psychosocial support and cash. It is expected that thousands will be impacted as the rainy season continues. IDPs may be forced to shelter in schools, abandoned buildings, with relatives, live out in the open, or in whatever is left of their damaged shelters. This will expose them to homelessness and associated protection risks, including lack of privacy and potential exploitation and abuse.