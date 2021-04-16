Project Update: Water for food security: Enhancing the resilience of host communities in supporting internally displaced persons and returnees in Yemen (OSRO/YEM/805/KUW)

Context

The war in Yemen remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with 80 percent of Yemen’s population in need of humanitarian assistance.

Water scarcity is one of the most pressing issues in the country, aggravated by six years of uninterrupted conflict and its destructive effects on water infrastructure.

In this context, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) partnered with the Government of Kuwait to enhance the resilience of host communities, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Yemen. The “Water for food security: Enhancing the resilience of host communities in supporting internally displaced persons and returnees in Yemen” project funded by Kuwait contributed to the restoration of agricultural livelihoods of food-insecure vulnerable households mainly through the rehabilitation of water infrastructure and the promotion of socioeconomic inclusion of displaced populations. FAO organized joint cash-forwork activities for construction and rehabilitation works, bringing together IDPs, returnees and host communities to work on a common objective.

FAO also supported local Water User Associations (WUAs) and enhanced the role of women in these associations in preventing and resolving local waterrelated conflicts. In addition, FAO promoted the employment of IDPs in WUAmanaged greenhouse production. This provided an opportunity for IDPs to contribute to the economic life of the host communities, which helped them to regain self-confidence, acquire economic independence and generally contributed to strengthening community-level social cohesion.