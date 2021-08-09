Programme Overview and Strategy for Yemen's West Coast, July 2021

INTRODUCTION

The west coast region of Yemen covers two governorates and includes 11 districts: four districts in Ta’iz and seven in Al Hodeidah. In 2017 and 2018, the west coast witnessed large displacements, with major movements of internally displaced persons (IDPs) into Al Makha district, Ta’iz, and over 12,000 households displaced to Al Khukhah, At Tuhayta, Hays and Ad Durayhimi districts in Al Hodeidah. Today, in south Ta’iz, the majority of IDP hosting sites are in Al Makha and Mawza’ districts, with 14 sites in each district, while in south Al Hodeidah, a total of 113 IDP hosting sites are reported in Al Khukhah, At Tuhayta, Ad Durayhimi and Hays districts.1 As frontlines continue to be active, new displacements movements continue to be recorded across the region.

A majority of IDPs have been living for two-three years in the 141 displacement sites where there is limited access to appropriate humanitarian assistance. Given the large response gaps in relation to growing needs, IOM is scaling up operations here. In January 2021, IOM established a sub office in Al Makha city, Ta’iz, and has since deployed dedicated international and national programme and support staff to lead the Organization’s response in the region.

IOM’s response priorities are guided by multisectoral needs assessments and underpinned by the Organization’s direct implementation model. Based on IOM’s assessment of needs and response gaps, and in coordination with partners, IOM is providing multisectoral assistance in IDP sites and underserved areas which host high numbers of IDPs. In the immediate term, IOM is prioritising 19 IDP hosting sites where there are no camp management and camp coordination (CCCM) partners and where there are large gaps around water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and shelter and non-food items (S-NFI) which are common priority needs. In the medium term, the Organization plans to expand emergency and preparedness response capacity and expand interventions to fill response gaps that persist.