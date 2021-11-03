Program Quality Unit: Lesson Learned from the use of Cash plus in the support of Agricultural and Fishery inputs in Khanfar, Sarar and Rusad districts in Abyan Governorate

Project Name: Multi Sector YHF Second Standard Allocation 2019 (OCHA)

Project Duration: Start Date: 15 Dec 2019 End Date: 30 Sept 2021

Program: Lifesaving and Recovery Assistance Project for the conflict affected population (both IDPs and Host) in 7 districts across 4 governorates (Abyan, Hajjah, Taiz and Ibb) in Yemen.

Donor: YHF

Governorate: Abyan

District: Khanfar, Sarar and Rusad

Sector/type of activities: Support in the provision of agricultural and Fishery inputs and Cash Plus

Date Lessons learned are recorded: October 2021

How does Cash Plus work?

Introduction