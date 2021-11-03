Yemen
Program Quality Unit: Lesson Learned from the use of Cash plus in the support of Agricultural and Fishery inputs in Khanfar, Sarar and Rusad districts in Abyan Governorate
Project Name: Multi Sector YHF Second Standard Allocation 2019 (OCHA)
Project Duration: Start Date: 15 Dec 2019 End Date: 30 Sept 2021
Program: Lifesaving and Recovery Assistance Project for the conflict affected population (both IDPs and Host) in 7 districts across 4 governorates (Abyan, Hajjah, Taiz and Ibb) in Yemen.
Donor: YHF
Governorate: Abyan
District: Khanfar, Sarar and Rusad
Sector/type of activities: Support in the provision of agricultural and Fishery inputs and Cash Plus
Date Lessons learned are recorded: October 2021
How does Cash Plus work?
Introduction
Strengthens the productive impact and sustainability of cash transfers.
Addresses immediate basic needs in addition to supporting livelihoods.
Improves the productive potential of poor and very vulnerable households.
Enables the utilization of goods and services (“plus”) as they were intended to (e.g., full engagement of the household in livelihood activities) as it prevents people to having to result to negative coping strategies.