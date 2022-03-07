Principled humanitarian programming in Yemen: A ‘prisoner’s dilemma’? - December 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Commissioned with the support of ECHO, this piece of research comes at a time when serious concerns about the effectiveness of the humanitarian response in Yemen have forced humanitarian actors to reconsider the role that humanitarian principles (should) play in their decision-making. Six years into the conflict, and after billions of dollars spent on the humanitarian response, several individuals and groups of people are still excluded from humanitarian assistance. This is due not only to elements linked to the external context, such as conflict dynamics and social and cultural norms and structures, but also to issues linked to the humanitarian response itself. Recognised as a cornerstone of aid effectiveness, applying humanitarian principles can in theory not only help set the parameters for engagement with non-humanitarian actors but also contribute to securing access and tailoring humanitarian responses to the specificities of each context.

Why does this not seem to have worked in Yemen?

The research behind this report has aimed to develop an understanding of the challenges and decisions related to negotiations, access, and coordination that organisations pursue to uphold principled humanitarian action in Yemen. The purpose has not been to review a specific organisation’s programme or operations, but to look at the work of various partners representing a significant sample of the Yemen humanitarian response. This has been done through more than 50 semistructured interviews with key informants, representing INGOs, UN agencies, the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, donors, and independent experts; 12 focus group discussions with affected people across Yemen; and an analysis of approximately 110 documents provided by ECHO partners.

The overarching finding of the research is that a lack of trust and communication about how each agency/organisation operationalises the principles is hindering the effectiveness of the response. Whether implicitly or explicitly, principles are an everyday reference for all humanitarian actors in the country, and a coordinated principled approach is considered by most as the best way to reach the people most in need with good quality assistance and protection.

Still, organisations tend to navigate the context from their own individual perspective, and without consideration of the way their decisions impact the principled humanitarian programming of others, or in the future.

This tension between agency-specific action and cooperation is reminiscent of a popular image in game theory, the so-called ‘Prisoner’s Dilemma’. The game explains why two fully rational individuals, unable to communicate, may not cooperate, even if it would appear that it is in their best interest to do so. This captures the predicament that the humanitarian community in Yemen finds itself in well. Like the protagonists in the ‘prisoner’s dilemma’, the members of the humanitarian community each opt for their own agency-specific approaches in the operationalisation of the principles thinking it will bring them most benefit – i.e. greater access and continued funding. And like in the ‘prisoner’s dilemma’, the lack of communication between the protagonists means that the authorities can divide and conquer. If one organisation compromises on the principles for an immediate gain in terms of access, for example, it will be more difficult for other organisations to hold their stance.

Ultimately, to get out of the dilemma, there is a need to recognise that the game is repeated over time; the short-term gain can only last so long before the longterm implications are felt. Recognising that the members of the humanitarian community will in the long run be better off by communicating with each other around their choices, and coordinating their approaches as much as possible is key. More meaningful and strategic exchanges around how to approach the context in Yemen in a principled manner would improve the collective leverage of the humanitarian community, and could ultimately make humanitarian action more effective for people in need.