Press Statement by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen on the Riyadh Agreement Implementation

18 December 2020 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomes the positive developments in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, including the formation of the new Cabinet. He congratulates President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, the parties to the Riyadh Agreement, all political parties and components that supported and contributed to this process and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for successfully negotiating it.

“This is an important step for enhanced stability, improvement of state institutions and increased political partnership”, Mr. Griffiths said. “It is also a pivotal step towards a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Yemen.”

The Special Envoy notes that more work needs to be done to include Yemeni women in the Cabinet and decision-making posts, especially following the historic precedent that Yemen’s political transition had set through the National Dialogue Conference. The Special Envoy wishes success to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet in their efforts to address the many challenges faced in the country and improve the lives of Yemeni people.