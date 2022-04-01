Press statement by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on a two-month truce

I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month Truce which comes into effect tomorrow 2 April at 1900hrs. The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders; they also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hudaydah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sana’a airport to predetermined destinations in the region; they further agreed to meet under my auspices to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen. The Truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties.

I thank the parties for working with me and my office in good faith and making the necessary compromises to reach this agreement. The aim of this Truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly hope that an end to this conflict is possible.

This agreement would not have been possible without international and regional support, which I am grateful for. For the successful implementation of this Truce and for moving to the next steps, it is critical that this support continues in a sustained and focused manner.

During these two months, I plan to intensify my work with the parties with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, address urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resume the political process.

I call on the parties to fully adhere to and respect the Truce and its elements and to take all necessary steps to immediately implement it.

This Truce is a first and long overdue step. All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war. The parties must deliver nothing less.

Amman, 1 April 2022