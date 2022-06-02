Press statement by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on the renewal of the UN-mediated truce [EN/AR]

I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have agreed to the United Nations’ proposal to renew the current truce in Yemen for two additional months. The extension of the truce comes into effect when the current truce period expires, today 2 June 2022 at 19:00 Yemen time. The truce is extended under the same terms as the original agreement, which first came into effect on 2 April 2022.

For the past two months, Yemenis have experienced the tangible benefits of the truce. Civilian casualties have dropped significantly, fuel deliveries through Hudaydah port have increased considerably, and commercial flights resumed to and from Sana’a International Airport after almost six years of closure. The parties have been meeting face-to-face under UN auspices for the first time in years to make progress toward opening roads in Taiz and other governorates and implementing nationwide military de-escalation mechanisms.

I commend the parties for taking these steps, and for agreeing to extend the truce. The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties. In order for the truce to fully deliver on its potential, additional steps will need to be taken, particularly on the matters of road openings and commercial flight operations. Such steps will require leadership and a vision for all of Yemen.

I will continue engaging with the parties to implement and consolidate all elements of the truce in full, and move towards a sustainable political settlement to the conflict that meets the legitimate aspirations and demands of Yemeni women and men.

I am grateful for the support of the international community for the implementation and renewal of the truce. I note in particular the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the members of the UN Security Council. I would also like to reiterate my appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their support in facilitating the resumption of international commercial flights from Sana'a airport.

By agreeing to implementing and now renewing the truce, the parties have provided a rare glimmer of hope to Yemenis that an end to this devastating conflict is possible. I count on the parties’ continued cooperation in good faith to build trust and take meaningful steps towards providing a peaceful future for all Yemenis.

Amman, 2 June 2022