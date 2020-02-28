Press statement on escalation in northern Yemen, 28 February 2020

Amman, 28 February 2020 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, strongly condemns the recent military escalation in Al Jawf governorate in northern Yemen. He calls on all involved in the conflict to freeze all military activity in Al Jawf, Ma’rib and Nihm areas and to work with his office to achieve that goal.

“I’m deeply disappointed and dismayed with the continued wave of military escalation in Yemen. I am particularly alarmed by this reckless military attitude which runs counter to the stated desires of all sides to reach a political solution,” Mr. Griffiths said. “Those who seek to gain from this escalation in Al Jawf are seriously undermining the prospects of peace that the people of Yemen so urgently deserve.”

Mr. Griffiths stressed that the parties are accountable for the grave humanitarian consequences of this escalation.

Mr. Griffiths warned that the parties have no time to lose, and reiterated that there is no alternative to a negotiated political settlement.

“Yemenis continue to pay an enormously high price for this war. Yemeni people deserve better than a life of perpetual war and their leaders must heed their desire immediately,” Mr. Griffiths said.