Press statement on the attack in Taiz

Amman, 24 July 2022 - I condemn the attack that hit the Zaid Al Moshki residential neighborhood in Taiz that injured 11 boys and girls, mostly under the age of 10. A number of these children are reportedly in critical condition, and one boy has died of his injuries.

The warring parties have obligations under international law to protect civilians. The killing and injuring of children is particularly reprehensible.

I am also especially alarmed that this attack, among other attacks elsewhere in Yemen, took place during the truce. The people of Taiz have suffered immensely through seven years of war, and they, too, need the truce to deliver for them in all its aspects.

I will continue engaging the parties to renew and expand the truce, and to ensure that Yemenis nationwide experience the protection, greater freedom of movement, and hope that it is meant to provide.