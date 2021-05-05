Press release on the UN Special Envoy's recent meetings

Amman, 5 May 2021 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has concluded today a week-long round of meetings with Yemeni, regional and international interlocutors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Mr. Griffiths has been pursuing a plan to reach a nationwide ceasefire to reduce the risk to civilian lives in Yemen, including stopping the assault on Ma’rib by Ansar Allah, which has now lasted over a year. He has also been pursuing efforts to lift restrictions on the Hudaydah ports and open Sana’a airport to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation.

Mr. Griffiths has consistently stressed these measures would provide a conducive environment for the resumption of an inclusive political process that comprehensively ends the conflict in Yemen.

“We have been discussing these issues for over a year now. The international community has been supporting us in full force. Unfortunately, we are not where we would like to be in reaching a deal. Meanwhile, the war continued unabated causing immense suffering to the civilian population.

“I will keep engaging the parties to the conflict and all involved and concerned actors and stakeholders to offer them opportunities to find common grounds to help advance the peace efforts,” Mr. Griffiths added.