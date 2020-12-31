Press release on UN Special Envoy’s call with Yemen’s Foreign Minister

In a call with the Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the cowardly attack on the Yemeni cabinet upon the arrival of its members to Aden airport which killed and injured dozens of civilians. Mr. Griffiths offered his sincere condolences for all those who lost loved ones and expressed hope for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

“Yesterday was a truly sad day for Yemen. Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law. This despicable attack horrified Yemenis not just in Aden, but across the country. A transgression of such magnitude potentially amounts to a war crime,” Mr. Griffiths said.

Mr. Griffiths also expressed his support to and solidarity with President Hadi and the Government. He further commended the steadfastness of the Prime Minister and the cabinet members and lauded their swift reassurance to the Yemeni public of their commitment to continue their service despite all challenges.

“This cabinet is a signal of hope that reconciliation is possible. This horrific attack was a deliberate attempt to turn this moment of hope to one of rift and despair, and to derail efforts to achieve peace and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people,” Mr. Griffiths said, “The United Nations will continue supporting Yemenis to reach a future of sustainable peace, free from the fear and grief of days like yesterday.”