Press release on the start of the fifth meeting of the supervisory committee on prisoners and detainees

Amman, 24 January 2021 – The fifth meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners and Detainees Exchange Agreement has started today in Amman, Jordan.

The Committee resumes discussions between the parties to the conflict in Yemen to discuss the release of more detainees following the release of 1065 detainees last October.

“I urge the parties to prioritize in their discussions the immediate and unconditional release of all sick, wounded, elderly and children detainees as well as all arbitrarily detained civilians, including women. I also urge the parties to discuss and agree on names beyond the Amman meeting lists to fulfill their Stockholm commitment of releasing all conflict-related detainees as soon as possible.”

The Special Envoy further expressed his gratitude to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for hosting the meeting.

The Committee brings together the parties to the conflict in Yemen and is co-chaired by the Office of the Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross.