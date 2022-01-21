Press release on military hostilities in Hudaydah city

UNMHA is gravely concerned about the recent military hostilities in Hudaydah city that have resulted in the devastating loss of civilian life, multiple injuries and damage to public infrastructure.

UNMHA reminds all parties to the conflict to respect their commitments to protect civilians to avoid continued loss and injury of innocent Yemenis and damage to public infrastructure.

The consequences of continued military confrontation in Hudaydah could be catastrophic for Yemenis, given the importance of the Hudaydah ports, which remain a critical lifeline for the population.

UNMHA’s team on the ground is assessing the situation and sends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.