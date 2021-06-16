Preliminary Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)

The project aims to provide emergency financial support to support the delivery of basic education services, protect and invest in human capital and have a lasting impact on learning across Yemen.

The Restoring Education and Learning Project in Yemen finances a package of interventions delivered to 1000 schools across the country. The proposed interventions, which will be implemented by Save the Children, UNICEF and WFP over three academic years, will support teacher payment and teacher training, school feeding, school infrastructure improvements, the distribution of learning materials and school supplies, and national capacity building. WFP will be responsible for the provision of the school feeding component in targeted schools.

The Stakeholders Engagement Plan and the Environmental and Social Commitment Plan are instruments to manage interactions between the WFP and the project's stakeholders.