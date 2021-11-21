A Preliminary Report of the Development of the New Internal Displacement - Al Qatn and Sayun Hadramaut Governorate, 18 November 2021

Introduction

Al Qatn and Sayun Districts are in the middle of Hadramaut Governorate. Al Qatn is one of many districts of Hadramaut Governorate that lies in the middle. The population of Al Qatn is about 80000. Sayun is the center of Alwadi Districts. Its 360 km away from Al Mukalla City.

The two districts currently receive many displaced households that fled from Marib Governorate (Harib and Al Jubah) because of the current conflicts in Marib. This preliminary report shows the number of households and individuals displaced from Marib to Al Qatn and Sayun Districts in Hadramaut Governorate on 18 Nov. 2021.