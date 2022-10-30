Preceded by training courses.. Distribution of economic empowerment grants to a number of women and girls [EN/AR]

HUMAN ACCESS in Marib Governorate distributed economic empowerment grants to women and girls beneficiaries of livelihood programs for the third quarter of the current year 2022 in Al-Mil camps, in the presence of Marina Al-Jubani and Ghamdan Al-Qadhi, coordinators of the gender-based violence sub-cluster in the offices of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Aden and Marib.

The distribution process came after training courses targeting the displaced women and the poorest families in the community in the fields of sewing, tailoring and making sweets and pastries. The distributed economic empowerment grants included integrated tools and supplies to enable women and girls to start their own projects and enter the labor market.

The economic empowerment grants, distributed within the protection and livelihood support project “Safe Space for Women and Girls”, implemented by HUMAN ACCESS in Marib, and with funding from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), aim to improve materials and living standards for vulnerable groups through small and sustainable projects.