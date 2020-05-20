The power of behaviour change in Yemen’s COVID-19 response

Yemen — The war in Yemen is in its sixth year and the socioeconomic and security situation in the country continues to rapidly deteriorate, with abatement nowhere in sight.

Since the declaration of the first COVID-19 case in the country on 1 April 2020, the number of cases and deaths have continued to rapidly increase. While most countries have reached their respective peaks of the outbreak, Yemen’s epi curve is just beginning.

“Even before the war, Yemen’s health system was one of the most fragile in the Middle Eastern region, and Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the world. Now that the threat of COVID-19 is here, my concern is that the resources will not be enough,” said Denise Assaf, the epidemiologist for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Yemen.

Read more on OCHA.