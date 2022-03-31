Polio this week as of 30 March 2022

On 21 March, the Federal Government of Somalia, World Health Organization (WHO) and members of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) recommitted to stopping the ongoing outbreak of circulating poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in Somalia at a three-day meeting convened in Nairobi, Kenya. Details of the summit are available here .

Revised containment guidance (GAPIII) available for public consultation: On recommendation from the Containment Advisory Group (CAG), and through wide engagement of stakeholders, WHO’s Global Action Plan for Poliovirus Containment (GAPIII, 2015) has been revised. Following a period of critical review by the CAG, the document draft is now available for public consultation until 1 May 2022. Revisions to the guidance have been made based on CAG recommendations, review of relevant bio-risk management documents to determine alignment, scientific evidence and solicited stakeholder comments on various sections. WHO encourages feedback from containment stakeholders. For queries, please email: containment@who.int