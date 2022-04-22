Polio this week as of 20 April 2022

Headlines

On 26 April, the programme will launch the new investment case for the GPEI’s Strategy: Delivering on a Promise. This one-hour, virtual event, “Investing in the Promise of a Polio-free World”, will feature live remarks from WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, as well as the stories of health workers and Ministers of Health working with the polio programme around the world. Please register here to learn more about the financial and political support needed to end polio for good.

“Today we have the team from the Polio eradication programme at the stadium, they have been instrumental in vaccinating children by going door to door to eradicate this disease. Sometimes, things are more important than a bat and ball and a pitch, and even a test series, no matter how long people have been waiting to see it. What a great initiative!” Read more…