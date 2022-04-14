Yemen + 31 more
Polio this week as of 13 April 2022
Headlines
Meeting in Geneva last week, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE) urges global action on unique polio opportunity, and also turns focus on post-eradication.
On 26 April, the programme will launch the new investment case for the GPEI’s Strategy: Delivering on a Promise. This one-hour, virtual event, “Investing in the Promise of a Polio-free World”, will feature live remarks from WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, as well as the stories of health workers and Ministers of Health working with the polio programme around the world. Please register here to learn more about the financial and political support needed to end polio for good.
Summary of new polioviruses this week: – Israel: four cVDPV3 positive environmental samples – Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case and four positive environmental samples