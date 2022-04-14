Polio this week as of 13 April 2022

On 26 April, the programme will launch the new investment case for the GPEI’s Strategy: Delivering on a Promise. This one-hour, virtual event, “Investing in the Promise of a Polio-free World”, will feature live remarks from WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, as well as the stories of health workers and Ministers of Health working with the polio programme around the world. Please register here to learn more about the financial and political support needed to end polio for good.