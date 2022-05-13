Yemen + 31 more
Polio this week as of 11 May 2022
Headlines
Ahead of the WHO World Health Assembly (WHA) taking place from 22-28 May 2022, the GPEI has prepared two reports which will inform Member State discussions, namely on polio eradication, and on polio transition planning and post-certification. The reports are available on this page.
“When I arrive on the back of a pick-up truck with my megaphone and drums, children from the communities run after us in full excitement and jump up and down and ask me to play my drums,” Takatiti – A local musician in The Gambia advocating for the polio vaccine with the rhythm of his drums. Read more…
Global Health Matters podcast: Catch the latest podcast episode focusing on paths to a disease-free world, including an interview with Aidan O’Leary, WHO Director for Polio Eradication, discussing the importance of completing the job of polio eradication.
- Summary of new polioviruses this week:
– Djibouti: five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
– DR Congo: 11 cVDPV2 cases
– Mozambique: one cVDPV2 case
– Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case and one positive environmental sample
– Yemen: six cVDPV2 positive environmental samples