Peace and Conflict Assessment in Selected Districts of Aden, Lahj, and Taiz Governorate, Sept 2021

This Peace and Conflict Analyses (PCA) contributes to a better understanding of the causes, dynamics, power, and actors of conflict(s) in the potentially targeted regions of the CARE program in Yemen. It contributes to a better understanding on how the conflict dynamics might impact CARE’s programming, and how the intended program could positively impact the conflict dynamics and reduce risks of fueling conflict. The findings of the PCA will provide a basis for the multi-sectoral and integrated program that CARE is proposing to undertake. The main objective of the future program is ensuring sustainable access to quality services, to improve the socio-economic situation of livelihoods of the vulnerable and conflict affected households and create longer term prospects for their increased resilience and peaceful co-existence. The thematic relevance of this focus is also assessed in this PCA.

Scope and methodology

This PCA was conducted in August 2021. Data collection took place in Taiz Governorate (districts: Alshamayateen and Almawaset), Aden Governorate (district: Crater), and Lahj Governorate (districts: Al-Mqatera and Tuban). The PCA used an adapted version of the methodological framework of BMZ’s Peace and Conflict Assessment.1 A mixed method approach was applied, with the use of both qualitative and quantitative tools. Six tools were developed, tested, and adapted, namely a mini survey among the population, Key Informant Interview (KII) guides for program staff, civil society members, government officials and service providers, and a Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) guide for male and female youth. This resulted in reliable fully triangulated data, collected from 525 respondents, namely 250 survey respondents and 115 KII respondents (66% male and 34% female) and 160 through FGDs.