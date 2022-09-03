In partnership with UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS, Bazara’ah Mother and Child Camp was concluded in Aden [EN/AR]

In partnership with UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS, the "Bazara’ah 2022 Mother and Child Camp", implemented by Bazara’ah Medical Center and the National Cancer Control Foundation-Aden Branch, was established and concluded in Aden Governorate during the period from 14 to 17 August. This camp was funded by Bazara’ah Development Charitable Foundation.

Bazara’ah Mother and Child Camp this year targeted 100 women and 100 children from refugees, asylum seekers, and the local community, at the UNHCR Health Centre in Al-Basatin area, Dar Sa’ad District, Aden Governorate. This is aimed at raising community awareness on the most important issues related to maternal and child health.

The Camp also aimed at rectifying some of the malpractices and their negative impact on the health of mother and child, training targeted women on the method of breast self-screening, clarifying the importance of self-screening in the early warning of cancer and breast diseases, also screening with a "sonar" device for suspected cases, as well as detecting cases of malnutrition among children.

The Camp's activities included workshops, practical training supervised by qualified and trained doctors, the distribution of health kits containing hygiene kits, examinations and tests using ultrasound devices for the cases suspected of breast cancer, educational events on the importance of family planning, immunization of children, and other purposeful activities.