In partnership with IHH, HUMAN ACCESS launches distribution of Ramadan food basket in Al-Mahrah Governorate

HUMAN ACCESS in the city of Al-Ghaydah, the capital of Al-Mahrah Governorate, has launched the Ramadan charity projects in partnership with the Turkish IHH organization. The projects included the distribution of food baskets to 200 poor families. Each family received a food package consisting of flour, rice, cooking oil, legumes and dates.

These projects contributed to alleviating the suffering of the poor and those affected by the conflicts, in addition to bringing joy and happiness to their families during the days of the blessed month of Ramadan.