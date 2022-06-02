Oxfam's reaction to the extension of Truce in Yemen

In response to the news that the Humanitarian Truce in Yemen has been extended for another two months, Oxfam’s Country Directior in Yemen Ferran Puig said:

“We welcome the news that all parties have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in Yemen. It’s hopeful sign that we can move towards a sustainable peace resolution to a conflict that has brought so much death and suffering to the Yemeni people."

“Now, we call on all parties to take advantage of this next phase to make progress on forging a lasting peace and expanding security and vital services to the Yemeni communities. We hope that outstanding issues in the truce agreement, including road access to Taiz and across the country, can be resolved. Oxfam also urges donors to fulfill their pledges and fully meet the humanitarian appeal for Yemen, to help save lives now.

“With millions facing extreme hunger, displacement, and other threats, the need for peace is more urgent than ever.”