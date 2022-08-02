Oxfam responds to Yemen truce extension

Responding to the Yemen truce extension, Abdulwasea Mohammed, Advocacy, Media and Campaigns Manager for Oxfam Yemen, said:

“Oxfam welcomes the extension of the truce in Yemen and urges all parties to now prioritise the lives of Yemeni civilians and uphold and fulfil all areas of the agreement.

“Millions of Yemenis are suffering due to rocketing food prices, a lack of health and other essential services and dwindling economic opportunities.

“The last four months have bought some hope. Now is the time for all parties - and the international community - to work towards a lasting and inclusive peace that guarantees the lives, dignity and freedom of the Yemeni people.”

