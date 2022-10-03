Oxfam reacts to failure to extend the truce in Yemen

In response to the failure to extend the truce in Yemen, Ferran Puig, Oxfam Country Director in Yemen said:

“The end of the truce is terrible news for the people of Yemen. Millions will now be at risk if air strikes, ground shelling and missile attacks resume.

‘’The past six months have brought hope to millions of Yemenis who have seen a 60 percent decrease in casualties, a significant reduction in violence, more fuel imports and much easier access to essential services and aid. In addition, fewer people have been forced from their homes.

“Resumed fighting would further exacerbate the crisis and undermine the efforts towards the lasting peace Yemenis desperately need.

“We urge all parties to the conflict to listen to the demands of their people, who dream for a better tomorrow where they are able to rebuild their lives and future. Over seven years of conflict have devastated the lives of millions across the country, making it one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.”