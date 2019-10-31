Oxfam reaction to Yemen death toll reaching 100,000

Today the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) announced that the number of reported fatalities in Yemen since 2015 has passed 100,000. This includes over 12,000 civilians killed in direct attacks, ACLED said.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam's Country Director in Yemen, said in response: "This is further proof of the mindless destruction and injustice of the war in Yemen. The true death toll is much higher when fatalities related to the lack of medicine, food and clean water are taken into account. It is civilians who are paying the highest price of this brutal conflict.

"This should act as a wake up call to all sides to agree a nationwide ceasefire and to return to the negotiating table in order to reach a lasting peace. Arms exporting countries should stop fuelling the fighting by sending weapons to the warring parties."