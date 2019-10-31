31 Oct 2019

Oxfam reaction to Yemen death toll reaching 100,000

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 31 Oct 2019

Today the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) announced that the number of reported fatalities in Yemen since 2015 has passed 100,000. This includes over 12,000 civilians killed in direct attacks, ACLED said.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam's Country Director in Yemen, said in response: "This is further proof of the mindless destruction and injustice of the war in Yemen. The true death toll is much higher when fatalities related to the lack of medicine, food and clean water are taken into account. It is civilians who are paying the highest price of this brutal conflict.

"This should act as a wake up call to all sides to agree a nationwide ceasefire and to return to the negotiating table in order to reach a lasting peace. Arms exporting countries should stop fuelling the fighting by sending weapons to the warring parties."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.