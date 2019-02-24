24 Feb 2019

Oxfam reaction: UK government pledges £200 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 24 Feb 2019

Reacting to the news that the UK government has pledged £200 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen, Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam Yemen Country Director, said:

"Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The situation is catastrophic, with 20 million people reliant on food aid.

"While the UK government's generous support for the humanitarian response and the peace process in Yemen are welcome, its incoherent policy means what it gives with one hand it takes away with another. The UK government must stop fuelling the war by selling arms that exacerbate the conflict".

