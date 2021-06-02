Overview of Gaps in Education Service Delivery in Yemen and the Drivers of Poor Educational Outcomes

Introduction

In July 2020, the Yemen Education Cluster (YEC) conducted a Secondary Data Review (SDR) as part of the YEC’s participation in the Joint Education Needs Assessment (JENA) Coaching Program. This factsheet summarizes the main findings of the SDR, the key gaps in the education service delivery in Yemen, and the multi-sectoral drivers of poor educational outcomes for Yemen’s children, such as food insecurity, economy, displacement, etc. Moreover, the maps visualizing education indicators represent the gap (if present), the target that was not reached or that was sometimes overreached compared to the target set by the education cluster.

High Rates of Out-of-School Children

The crisis in Yemen has caused hundreds of schools to close, and thousands more to be only partially functional. The lack of functioning school infrastructures, coupled with limited capacity building support for teachers, and poor access to learning and teaching materials, have contributed to high rates of out-of-school children. Many children that drop out of school are unlikely to return to formal education. Poor economic conditions often lead to an increase in the number of children being out-of-school, as well as in the use of coping strategies such as child labour or child marriage (which might also be driven by social norms). Therefore, out-of-school children may face a wider range of protection concerns.

Approximately, one million internally displaced children need educational support in Yemen.