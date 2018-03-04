Over One Million Beneficiaries of Aid in Yemen

The Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations (YCHO) Support Center announces that over one million people are now direct beneficiaries of humanitarian aid and relief under YCHO plan. In less than six weeks, 1,024,439 people have received food, shelter or medical aid under the YCHO. This number excludes fuel supplies announced today and other aid currently en route, such as the 50-truck convoy carrying 926 metric tons of aid that departed on 27 February.

To date, aid delivered includes:

75,232 boxes of dates

55,063 food baskets

42,157 tents, blankets and mats

12,000 tons of medical supplies

180,000 liters of diesel fuel

The January 2018 UN Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan outlined the need to address critical relief requirements in Yemen to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people. To meet these objectives, the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced its commitment to the UN plan through a robust approach addressing the health, protection and welfare needs of the people of Yemen. On 22 January 2018, the Coalition launched the YCHO, and these operations have substantially enhanced the flow and delivery of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to all Yemenis throughout the country.

The YCHO plan also encompasses long-term aid and development, including health sector support agreements to treat Yemenis affected by the current conflict. Furthermore, a number of agreements have been signed to rehabilitate port and road infrastructure, including a project to reconstruct a road linking Aden to Sana’a and other cities in Yemen’s interior, offering thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities to the Yemeni people.

