Over 12,000 internally displaced people supported with housing and sanitation in Yemen with funding from Japan

Al Hudaydah, Yemen, September 2020 – More than 12,300 people were supported by UN-Habitat’s project for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Al-Hudaydah Governorate in Yemen thanks to funding from the Government of Japan.

The project focused on female headed households supporting over 1,000 people with the rehabilitation of 148 housing units while the construction of 63 public pit latrines in IDP sites in Al Khawkha and Al Tuhayta supported 1,700 people.

In addition over 6,600 people were educated on COVID-19 and 3,000 received hygiene kits.

A closing event was held for the project supporting “Emergency Response to the Immediate Shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene needs for IDPs in Displaced Areas and Conflict Affected Neighbourhoods within”.

During the event, Dr. Al-Hassan Taher, the Governor of Al-Hudaydah appreciated the efforts of UN-Habitat, and thanked the people and the Government of Japan. He called on all organizations to step up humanitarian efforts as the people in the Governorate needed support to ensure their safety and re-establish their livelihoods.

Eng. Bassam Thabit UN-Habitat Project Officer gave a detailed overview of the project and how it improved the living conditions for vulnerable families affected by conflict, sharing few success stories from the direct beneficiaries

More information is available here https://spark.adobe.com/page/Oh8HmeNhU6KI5/