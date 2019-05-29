Outbreak update - Cholera in Yemen, 27 May 2019

27 May 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported 16,827 suspected cases and 18 associated deaths during epidemiological week 20 (13-19 May) of 2019. Fifteen percent of cases were severe. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January 2018 to 28 April 2019 is 704,986, with 1,114 associated deaths (CFR 0.16%). Children under five represent 22.6% of total suspected cases during 2019. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 295 of 333 districts in Yemen.

From week 8 in 2019, the trend of weekly reported suspected cholera cases started increasing and peaked at more than 29500 cases in week 14. During weeks 15 to 20 case numbers declined, although it is too early to conclude a downward trend. The decline may be attributed to enhanced outbreak control efforts such as community engagement and WaSH activities, and scaling up WHO and partners' response, including establishing additional DTCs and ORCs.

The governorates reporting the highest number of suspected cases of cholera in 2019 are Amanat Al Asimah (55065), Sana’a (41094), Al Hudaydah (34814), Ibb (31725), Dhamar (29889) and Amran (27727).

Of a total 6144 samples tested since January 2019, 3264 were confirmed as cholera-positive by culture at the central public health laboratories. During this reporting period the governorates reporting the highest number of positive culture are Amanat Al Asimah (995), Taizz (741) and Sana’a (367).

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing cholera outbreak, including case management, surveillance and laboratory investigations, hotspot mapping and OCV campaign planning, water sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) and risk communication.