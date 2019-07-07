Outbreak update - Cholera in Yemen, 23 June 2019

7 July 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported 20,877 suspected cases of cholera with 19 associated deaths during epidemiological week 25 (17 to 23 June) of 2019. Thirteen percent of cases were severe. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January 2018 to 23 June 2019 is 863,815, with 1197 associated deaths (CFR 0.13%). Children under five represent 23.0% of total suspected cases during 2019. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 299 of 333 districts in Yemen.

From week 8 in 2019, the trend of weekly reported suspected cholera cases started increasing and peaked at over 29500 cases in week 14. The trend of suspected cases at country level has fluctuated over the last weeks: first a decline, followed by a stable trend, and finally an increase. From week 23 to week 25, the national trend of suspected cases is stable.

The governorates reporting the highest number of suspected cases of cholera during 2019 are Amanat Al Asimah (65,030), Sana’a (52,472), Al Hudaydah (46,877), Ibb (39,450), Dhamar (38,714) and Arman (32,437).

Of a total 75,732 samples tested since January 2019, 3508 were confirmed as cholera-positive by culture at the central public health laboratories. During this reporting period the governorates reporting highest number of positive culture were Amanat Al Asimah (1029), Taizz (819) and Sana’a (400).

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing cholera outbreak, including case management, surveillance and laboratory investigations, hotspot mapping and OCV campaign planning, water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH), and risk communication.