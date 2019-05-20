Outbreak update - Cholera in Yemen, 19 May 2019

19 May 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported 16,704 suspected cases of cholera with 12 associated deaths during epidemiological week 19 (6 –12 May) of 2019. Sixteen percent of cases were severe. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January 2018 to 12 May 2019 is 686,722 with 1093 associated deaths (CFR 0.16%). Children under five represent 22.7% of total suspected cases during 2019. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 290 of 333 districts in Yemen.

From week 8 in 2019, the trend of weekly reported suspected cholera cases started increasing and reached a peak of more than 29500 cases in week 14. During weeks 15 to 18 new case numbers began to fall, although it is too early to conclude a downward trend. The decline may be attributed to enhanced efforts to control the outbreak such as enhancement in the community engagement and WaSH activities, and scaling up of response by WHO and partners, including establishing of additional DTCs and ORCs.

The governorates reporting the highest number of suspected cases of cholera during 2019 are Amanat Al Asimah (52581), Sana’a (38792), Al Hudaydah (32698), Ibb (30201), Dhamar (28103) and Arman (26732).

Of a total 5996 samples tested since January 2019, 3212 have been confirmed as cholera-positive by culture at the central public health laboratories. During this reporting period the governorates reported highest number of positive culture were; 961 from Amanat Al Asimah, 740 from Taizz and 353 from Sana’a.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing cholera outbreak, including case management, surveillance and laboratory investigations, hotspot mapping and OCV campaign planning , water sanitation, hygiene (WaSH) and risk communication.