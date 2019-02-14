Outbreak update – Cholera in Yemen, 14 February 2019

14 February 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported 8639 suspected cases of cholera and 5 associated deaths during epidemiological week 3 (14 – 20 January) of 2019. Ten percent of cases are severe. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January 2018 to 20 January 2019 is 396 507, with 531 associated deaths (CFR 0.13%). Children under five represent 32.0% of total suspected cases. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 312 of 333 districts in Yemen.

From week 52 in 2018 to week 3 in 2019, the trend of weekly reported suspected cholera cases was stable at the country level, although 225 districts have reported suspected cholera cases within the last three weeks. During this reporting period, the governorates reporting more than 1000 suspected cases were Al Hudaydah (1179), Amanat Al Asimah (1150), and Arman (1040).

Of a total 11 030 samples collected since January 2018, 3481 have been confirmed as cholera-positive by culture at the central public health laboratories in Al Hudaydah, Sana’a, Taizz, and Aden governorates. During this reporting period, 28 stool samples – from Sana’a (18), Amanat Al Asimah (6), Taizz (1), Al Bayda (1), Hajjah (1), and Arman (1) – tested positive.

WHO is providing leadership and support to health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing outbreak. WHO has continued to support clinical care delivery, including supervision and monitoring of case management in cholera treatment centers. In January 2019, WHO helped 124 health facilities provide 18 400 000 liters of clean water in 20 governorates, by conducting maintenance and rehabilitation of water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) components in Aljumhuri and Qofl Shamr in Hajjah governorate, as well as in Aljumhuri and Bani Sa’ad health facilities in Al Mahwit governorate.