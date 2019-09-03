03 Sep 2019

Outbreak update - Cholera in Yemen, 11 August 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 25 Aug 2019 View Original

25 August 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported 16,308 suspected cases and 14 associated deaths during epidemiological week 32 (5-11 August) of 2019. Twelve percent of cases were severe. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January 2018 to 11 August 2019 is 936822, with 1313 associated deaths (CFR 0.14%). Children under five represent 24.5 % of total suspected cases during 2019. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 305 of 333 districts in Yemen.
From week 8 in 2019, the trend of weekly reported suspected cholera cases started increasing and reached to more than 29500 cases in week 14. These were the maximum number of cases reported so far. The trend of suspected cases has been fluctuated over the past weeks. Starting from week 23, the number of cases increased with the start of rain season. However, since week 27, less cases were reported every week.
The governorates reporting the highest number of suspected cases of cholera during 2019 were Amanat Al Asimah (81947), Al Hudaydah (27128) Sana’a (69526), Hajjah (53794), Dhamar (48745), Ibb (50950), Lahj (5013) and Arman (38077).
Of a total 86819 samples tested since January 2019, out of these total 4279 have been confirmed as cholera-positive by culture at the central public health laboratories. During this reporting period the governorates reported highest number of positive culture were; 1104 from Taizz ; 1148 from Amanat Al Asimah, and 433 were positive from Sana’a.
WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing cholera outbreak, including case management, surveillance and laboratory investigations, hotspot mapping and OCV campaign planning, water sanitation, hygiene (WaSH) and risk communication.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.