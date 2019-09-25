Outbreak update – Cholera in Yemen, 1 September 2019

19 September 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported 18,546 suspected cases and 10 associated deaths during epidemiological week 35 (20 August- 1 September) of 2019. Ten percent of cases were severe. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January 2018 to 1 September 2019 is 991674, with 1350 associated deaths (CFR 0.14%). Children under five represent 25 % of total suspected cases during 2019. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 305 of 333 districts in Yemen.

From week 8 in 2019, the trend of weekly reported suspected cholera cases started increasing and reached to more than 29500 cases in week 14. These were the maximum number of cases reported so far. The trend of suspected cases has been fluctuated over the past weeks. From W (33) to W (35) at the country level, the trend of suspected cases is stable.

The governorates reporting the highest number of suspected cases of cholera during 2019 were Amanat Al Asimah (87234), Al Hudaydah (86046) Sana’a (76884), Hajjah (58216), Dhamar (52099), Ibb (55538), and Amran (40238).

Of a total 90,552 samples tested since January 2019, out of these total 4429 have been confirmed as cholera-positive by culture at the central public health laboratories. During this reporting period the governorates reported highest number of positive culture were; 1120 from Taizz ; 1248 from Amanat Al Asimah, and 440 were positive from Sana’a.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing cholera outbreak, including case management, surveillance and laboratory investigations, hotspot mapping and OCV campaign planning, water sanitation, hygiene (WaSH) and risk communication.