07 May 2019

Outbreak update - Cholera in Yemen, 07 May 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 07 May 2019 View Original

07 May 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen reported 22,502 suspected cases of cholera with 25 associated deaths during epidemiological week 17 (21 – 28 April) of 2019, of which 18% were severe. From 1 January 2018 to 28 April 2019, Yemen saw 649,910, cases and 1,066 deaths (CFR 0.16%). In 2019, 22.6% of suspected cases are children under five. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 290 of 333 districts in Yemen.

An uptick in weekly cases began in week 8 of 2019, peaking at 29500 cases in week 14 and dropping off in the three subsequent weeks. Although it is too early to speak of a downward trend, the decline may be due to enhanced control efforts including community engagement and WaSH activities, and scaling up of WHO's and partner response by establishing additional DTCs and ORCs.

The governorates reporting the highest number of cases this year are Amanat Al Asimah (47587), Sana’a (34234), Al Hudaydah (29462), Ibb (27014), Dhamar (24461) and Arman (23804).

Since January 2019, Yemen's central public health laboratories tested 5535 samples and confirmed 2915 as cholera-positive by culture. During this reporting period, governorates reporting the highest number of positive cultures were Amanat Al Asimah (893), Taizz (699) and Sana’a (342).

WHO continues to lead and support the health authority's and partners' response including with case management, surveillance and laboratory investigations, hotspot mapping, OCV campaign planning, WaSH and risk communication.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.