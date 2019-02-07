Outbreak update – Cholera in Yemen, 07 February 2019

07 February, 2019 - The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Yemen has reported 8570 suspected cases and 9 associated deaths during epidemiological week 2 (7 – 13 January) in 2019. 10% are severe cases. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January 2018 to 6 January 2019 is 387 860, with 526 associated deaths (CFR 0.14%). Children under five represent 32.0% of all suspected cases. Twenty-two of 23 governorates and 312 of 333 districts in Yemen have been affected by the outbreak.

From week 51 in 2018 to week 2 in 2019, the trend of weekly reported suspected cholera cases was stable at country level, even though 222 districts continue to report suspected cholera cases over the past three weeks. In this reporting period, upward trends were observed in only Lahj, where 68 suspected cholera cases were reported. The governorates reporting over 1000 suspected cases are Al Hudaydah (1428), Arman(1094), and Amanat Al Asimah (1048).

To date, out of 10 900 samples collected since January 2018, 3451 were confirmed as cholera-positive by culture at the central public health laboratories in Al Hudaydah, Sana’a, Taizz, and Aden governorates. This reporting period, 26 stool samples from Amanat Al Asimah (10), Sanaa (7), Al Mahwit (1) and Aden (1) tested positive.

The cholera outbreak in Yemen has been one of the worst cholera epidemics in recent history. WHO continues to provide leadership and support to health authorities and partners to mitigate the outbreak, including case management, surveillance, laboratory investigations, water sanitation, hygiene (WASH) and risk communication.