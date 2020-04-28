OSESGY: Note to correspondents in response to questions on Yemen

In response to questions on Yemen, the Spokesman had the following to say:

“The Secretary-General is following with concern the developments on the ground in southern Yemen. He urges all relevant stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that would further escalate the situation.

“The Secretary-General calls on all to engage in an inclusive dialogue to resolve their differences and address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis, including those of southern groups. He further calls on them to implement the Riyadh Agreement as well as concentrate efforts on countering the spread of COVID-19 and responding to the flooding that has affected tens of thousands of Yemenis.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the need to preserve the integrity of Yemeni institutions and emphasizes that the conflict in Yemen can only be resolved through a negotiated political settlement.”

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General