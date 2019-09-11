Oral Statement: Item 2 Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner’s Report on Yemen
Amnesty International welcomes the work of the Group of Eminent Experts, and their strong second report and conference room paper. Despite access constraints and lack of cooperation by all sides, the Group successfully and thoroughly investigated and reported on violations by all. We urge states to take up the Group’s own recommendations to this Council, including regarding the collection and preservation of evidence and adequate resourcing.