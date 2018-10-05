05 Oct 2018

One Woman Killed, Scores of People Injured in Houthi Attack on Yemen Relief Camp

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 05 Oct 2018

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief condemns the attack as a ‘brutal crime’ by the Iranian-backed militia

Bani Jaber, Yemen, Oct 5, 2018 – Iranian-backed Houthis on Friday shelled a relief camp for internally displaced people (IDP’s) in Hodeida’s Al-Khoukah district in Bani Jaber.

One woman was killed and many people injured as the camp was hit by three shells.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), which set up the camp, issued a statement condemning the attack, which it called “a brutal humanitarian crime that did not respect the principles of human rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL)”.

KSRelief called on the UN and affiliated agencies to condemn the Houthis’ criminal act as well as to continue fulfilling the organisation’s humanitarian responsibilities in Yemen.

The statement condemned the Houthis’ incessant crimes under IHL, including the systematic looting and misappropriation of aid, denial of access of some of these material to those in need, and bullying and intimidation of children, women and elderly in relief camps.

Media Contact

For any queries, please contact:
The Center for International Communication, Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;
Telephone: +966 56 221 3395
Email: cic@moci.gov.sa
Twitter: @CICSaudi

