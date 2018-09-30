30 Sep 2018

One thousand households benefit from ERC relief aid in Zinjibar

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 29 Sep 2018 View Original

ABYAN, 29th September, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent has distributed food assistance today across the city of Zinjibar in the governorate of Abyan from which up to 1,000 households benefited as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The assistance fits within the emergency relief response provided in the country's recently liberated territories to help eligible families and displaced people survive their daily suffering.

Ghassan Sheikh, Director of Zinjibar District, commended the continued UAE support and the tireless efforts made by the ERC to stamp out all obstacles met by the Yemenis since 2015.

The UAE support is diverse and addresses all sectors, primarily education, health, and food security across all Yemeni cities, he added.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the noble gesture, applauding the keenness of the UAE relief teams to stand by them in their daily suffering.

The ERC has been sparing no effort to reach out to the needy and underprivileged in all remote and difficult-to-reach areas in Yemen as part of its humanitarian programmes coinciding with the Year of Zayed.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed/Hassan Bashir

