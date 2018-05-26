Oman, Yemen - Tropical Cyclone MEKUNU Update (GDACS, COGIC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2018)

On Saturday 26 May, Tropical Cyclone MEKUNU blew into the Arabian Peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h drenching arid Oman and Yemen with rain. According to media, as of 26 May, one person has been killed in Oman, 40 people are missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra and hundreds of others have been evacuated in this Island. Portions of Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, lost electricity as the cyclone made landfall. Streets already were flooded and in some places impassable. Omani forecasters warned Salalah and its surrounding area would get at least 200 millimetres of rain, over twice the amount of downfall this city typically gets in a year. Authorities remain worried about flash flooding in the area's valleys and potential mudslides down its nearby cloud-shrouded mountains.