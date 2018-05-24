24 May 2018

Oman, Yemen - MEKUNU Update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, RSMC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 May 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original

Tropical Cyclone MEKUNU continued moving north-west over the Southwest Arabian Sea, strengthening. Its centre passed east of Socotra island (Yemen) and on 24 May at 0.00 UTC, it was located 440 km south-east of Salalah city (Oman) with maximum sustained winds of 148 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue moving northwestwards toward northeastern Yemen and southwestern Oman, strengthening. Its centre may approach the southwestern coast of Oman, near Salalah city on 26 May early morning UTC, possibly with maximum sustained winds of 140-160 km/h (equivalent to a Category 1 or 2 in the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Scale). Very heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge may affect Socotra Archipelago, eastern Yemen and southwestern Oman over the next days. According to media, as of 24 May, seven people have gone missing and hundreds of others have been evacuated in Socotra Island.

