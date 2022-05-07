OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Release and Transfer of 163 Houthi Prisoners

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the release and transfer of 163 Houthi prisoners within the framework of the Saudi humanitarian initiative and valued that initiative and the previous ones that would contribute to closing the prisoners’ file and supporting peace efforts in Yemen.

The General Secretariat also appreciated the efforts made by the International Committee of the Red Cross to coordinate the return of prisoners and the efforts of the United Nations, expressing hope that efforts and endeavors would continue to establish the armistice and provide the appropriate conditions for the Yemeni parties for dialogue to reach a comprehensive political settlement of the Yemeni crisis.